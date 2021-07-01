Kuwait announces launch of its first own satellite on Falcon 9 launch vehicle

Kuwait has carried out the first ever launch of its own satellite into space, said founder and CEO of the Kuwaiti company Orbital Space Bassam al-Feili.
The QMR-KWT satellite was launched on a Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Cape Canaveral in Florida.
He also noted that QMR-KWT is an educational program and should inspire many young people to connect their future with outer space.
SpaceX launched 85 spacecraft, including microsatellites, on Wednesday as part of its commercial program. The Falcon 9 launch vehicle was launched from the Cape Canaveral launch site at 15:31 US East Coast time.
According to KUNA, Orbital Space was founded in August 2018 and became the first company in the Arab world to launch spacecraft using CubeSat technology, which involves the launch of small artificial earth satellites for space exploration. The company provides services for the development, creation, testing and operation of this technology for students and hobbyists.