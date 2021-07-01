News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia acting economy minister: Twice as many agricultural products already exported as in 2019, 2020
Armenia acting economy minister: Twice as many agricultural products already exported as in 2019, 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Everything is very good in terms of exporting agricultural products. So far, apricot exports have reached 21,000 tons, compared to the 7,200 tons last year. Acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.

"We have already surpassed the amount of the entire previous year. Last year that amount was 19,700 tons, whereas this year it is already 21 thousand, and we believe we can hope to have 50-70% more results in apricots alone.

The situation is even better with regard to general agricultural products. We have exported almost twice as much agricultural products as compared to the same period last year; I believe the pace will be maintained. In 2019 and 2020, almost the same amount of agricultural products were exported, in 2020 it was about 2% more. This year will be a considerably good result compared to both 2019 and 2020," Kerobyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Armenia economic growth forecast for 2021 has risen from 3.2% to 6%
“But it is important that in parallel with these indicators, we are quite successfully carrying out the collecting of the revenue part of the state budget,” added the acting PM…
 Armenia acting deputy PM: There was widespread increase in pensions in 2020
The average monthly pension was 43,590 drams (approx. US$87)…
 Armenia economic activity index up by 10.9% in May compared to same period last year
The Statistical Committee has published the indicators characterizing the socioeconomic situation in the country…
 One dollar drops below AMD 500 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 One dollar falls below AMD 508 in Armenia
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and...
 Acting economy minister: This year 6 times more apricots already have been exported from Armenia than in 2019
And twice as much fresh agricultural products have already been exported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos