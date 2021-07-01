Armenia acting economy minister: Twice as many agricultural products already exported as in 2019, 2020

YEREVAN. – Everything is very good in terms of exporting agricultural products. So far, apricot exports have reached 21,000 tons, compared to the 7,200 tons last year. Acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
"We have already surpassed the amount of the entire previous year. Last year that amount was 19,700 tons, whereas this year it is already 21 thousand, and we believe we can hope to have 50-70% more results in apricots alone.
The situation is even better with regard to general agricultural products. We have exported almost twice as much agricultural products as compared to the same period last year; I believe the pace will be maintained. In 2019 and 2020, almost the same amount of agricultural products were exported, in 2020 it was about 2% more. This year will be a considerably good result compared to both 2019 and 2020," Kerobyan added.