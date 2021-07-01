Google to change rules for finding information on web

Google is introducing a new technology multitasking unified model (MUM) into the search algorithm, according to the corporation's official blog, RIA Novosti reported.
MUM works with complex search queries by providing more accurate information from a large number of sources. The technology is capable of simultaneously processing text, visual content and audio.
Google's new technology is working on information about vaccines against COVID-19. A search engine on similar issues does not give out the usual links, but already processed information from trusted sources.
The corporation promises that MUM will not impose this or that information on users, and the technology itself will not become a tool of censorship. The new algorithm was fully deployed in a few years.