Al Pacino’s rental home in Beverly Hills to be demolished?

The Beverly Hills rental that film legend Al Pacino has been living in for the last 15 years has hit the market for $16 million—and it is expected to be demolished once the owner finds a buyer, New York Post reported.

Previously owned by the late potboiler novelist Jackie Collins, the California home was sold to real estate developer Ben Nehmadi in 2016 for $9 million. The home was not on the market at the time and the sale was done in an off-market deal.

Pacino, 81, has been renting the six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate since 2006.

At the same time, Nehmadi also purchased the house next door to the Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winner for $21 million—which Collins also owned and used as her primary residence up until her death, at 77, in 2015 following a long battle with breast cancer.

Reps for Pacino and Nehmadi did not respond to the request for comment on the matter.

While the listing remains active, photos of the home are scarce. Real estate agent Richard Meslan of Hilton and Hyland, who represents the property, said that is intentional.

“The house is occupied with a tenant and he requires privacy,” Meslan said. “Whoever would purchase the property would most likely tear it down and build a new house.”

Meslan continued, “The reason someone would want to tear it down and rebuild is that the house is dated (it is in its original condition) and for the amount of land it has, someone would want to build a 10-15,000 square feet house on the property. The current house is 5,200 square feet.”

Built in 1922, the property was listed last summer for $17 million, but without any offers it was briefly taken off the market and returned with a price reduction.