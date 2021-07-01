News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Parliament approves several amendments to existing laws
Armenia Parliament approves several amendments to existing laws
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputies of the outgoing, but still active National Assembly of Armenia today approved a number of amendments to existing laws.

The deputies approved the bills on making amendments and supplements to the Administrative Offenses Code and related laws, the Law on Territorial Administration and related laws, the Law on Public Service and related laws, the Law on State Non-Commercial Organizations, the Law on Compensation for Damage Caused to Life or Health of Servicemen While Defending the Republic of Armenia, the Law on Management of Multi-Apartment Homes and the Law on Urban Development.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos