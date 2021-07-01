Armenia Parliament approves several amendments to existing laws

Deputies of the outgoing, but still active National Assembly of Armenia today approved a number of amendments to existing laws.
The deputies approved the bills on making amendments and supplements to the Administrative Offenses Code and related laws, the Law on Territorial Administration and related laws, the Law on Public Service and related laws, the Law on State Non-Commercial Organizations, the Law on Compensation for Damage Caused to Life or Health of Servicemen While Defending the Republic of Armenia, the Law on Management of Multi-Apartment Homes and the Law on Urban Development.