Karabakh State Minister: Artsakh is planning to build a few reservoirs
Karabakh State Minister: Artsakh is planning to build a few reservoirs
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is planning to build a few reservoirs. This is what State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan told reporters today, stating that there will be decisions related to the problems with drinking water in all communities of the republic in the course of three years.

“There will be additional decisions with regard to Stepanakert, and measures will be taken to improve the quality of water,” Beglaryan noted.

According to him, the infrastructure that was destroyed by the enemy [Azerbaijan] has been almost completely restored during the months following the war.

Beglaryan added that power supply has also been restored.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
