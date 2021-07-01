The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh welcomes the recognition of Artsakh by New Jersey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh welcomes the recognition of Artsakh’s right to self-determination and the independence of the Republic of Artsakh by the US state of New Jersey.
The said resolution passed by the state’s senate condemns the 1915 Genocide, Azerbaijan’s decades-long policy of Armenophobia, the large-scale war waged by Turkey, Azerbaijan and foreign militants against the Republic of Artsakh in September of 2020, among others, thus recognizing them as components of one overarching genocidal policy.