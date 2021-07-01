News
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh welcomes the recognition of Artsakh by New Jersey
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh welcomes the recognition of Artsakh by New Jersey
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh welcomes the recognition of Artsakh’s right to self-determination and the independence of the Republic of Artsakh by the US state of New Jersey.

The said resolution passed by the state’s senate condemns the 1915 Genocide, Azerbaijan’s decades-long policy of Armenophobia, the large-scale war waged by Turkey, Azerbaijan and foreign militants against the Republic of Artsakh in September of 2020, among others, thus recognizing them as components of one overarching genocidal policy.
