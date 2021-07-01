Additional opportunities created to organize protection of right to self-determination, says Karabakh state minister

I say with conviction that neither the authorities nor the people will accept a condition by which Artsakh will become part of Azerbaijan. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Artak Beglaryan stated this on Thursday.
"Conditions are direr for us than those that were before the war [last fall]. But this does not mean that we do not have opportunities to wage a struggle. Additional opportunities have emerged, including foreign policy opportunities, to organize the protection of our right to self-determination. It is clear to the international community in connection with the existing arguments.
Two of the three basic principles of conflict resolution—the issue of territorial integrity and the principle of non-use of force and threat of force—have become obsolete, lost their relevance as a result of the war. The principle of our self-determination remains; the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group are well aware of that. We will continue our struggle in this regard. Armenia also must make efforts. We hope that progress will be recorded soon," Beglaryan added.