Artsakh state minister believes Russian peacekeepers’ presence is not limited to 5 years
Artsakh state minister believes Russian peacekeepers’ presence is not limited to 5 years
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

I believe the presence of the [Russian] peacekeepers [in Artsakh] is not limited to five years. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Artak Beglaryan stated this on Thursday.

"Time will tell what the decisions will be; it depends also on the actions of the superpowers. I am not aware of the backstage arrangements on the Artsakh issue. The future of Artsakh will be positive. I believe the Russian peacekeepers who ensure our security will stay in Artsakh for a long time. Of course, our armed forces are also the guarantor of our security, and over time its efficiency will increase," he added.

The Artsakh official reminded that Stepanakert is in favor of a peaceful way to resolve security issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
