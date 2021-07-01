Faction of Armenia acting PM's political party votes against the bill that it introduced

After long and heated discussions during today’s special session of the National Assembly of Armenia, in the second and final reading, the outgoing MPs failed to adopt the bill that the members of the My Step bloc had introduced to determine the fate of illegal structures built in areas of the public sector and areas belonging to the city.
As a result, only 37 deputies voted “in favor”, 13 voted “against” and 15 abstained from voting for the amendments to the Civil Code and related laws.
Co-author of the bill, MP Nikolay Baghdasaryan particularly proposed to ban further legitimization of structures built on lands belonging to the state and cities. This norm was only going to apply to the cases that would arise after adoption of the new law.