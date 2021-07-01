Karabakh State Minister: Artsakh should prepare for elections, but under one condition

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) should gradually prepare for elections. This is what State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan told reporters today.
“On the one hand, Artsakh should prepare for elections. On the other hand, it needs to be certain that there won’t be risks with respect to the constitutional order. In other words, before and especially after the President’s resignation, we need to be sure that the elections will be held democratically,” he stated and emphasized the importance of showing precaution.
Recently, citizens of Stepanakert held rallies demanding nthe resignation of President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.