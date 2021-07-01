Karabakh State Minister: I also have questions regarding loss of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages

I also have questions regarding the loss of the Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages. This is what State Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan told reporters today.
According to him, the villages could have been lost on the basis of the maps prepared after the trilateral statement [signed by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan] on November 9, 2020.
“It is also likely that Azerbaijan took advantage of the absence of Russian peacekeepers in that sector and occupied both villages,” he added.
Beglaryan mentioned the importance of responses to these fundamental questions and called on citizens to wait for the findings of the inquest, not believe in assumptions.