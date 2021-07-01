Armenia President sends congratulatory message to Canada PM

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the occasion of Canada Day, as reported the press office of the President of Armenia.
“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Canada, close and friendly cooperation has grown between our countries in different sectors. Armenia is ready to exert more efforts for promotion of our relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels, expanding the political, economic and cultural ties and enhancing the contacts between the peoples.
The global challenges that the world faced, showed the vulnerable and strong sides of our societies, as well as the high level of solidarity between countries and peoples.
I am certain that, through combined efforts, our countries will overcome the tremendous challenges that we are currently facing,” Sarkissian’s congratulatory message particularly reads.