Armenia acting PM attends meeting dedicated to 103rd anniversary of prosecutor's office

YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday attended a meeting dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the prosecutor's office of Armenia and the Day of the Prosecutor's Office Employee. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press service of the Acting Prime Minister.
Also, Pashinyan addressed the event, and congratulated all the employees of the prosecutor's office on this occasion.
Pashinyan stressed the role of the law enforcement system and the prosecutor's office. According to the acting PM, the importance of state institutions—especially of the prosecutor's office—becomes even more obvious in crisis situations.
Referring to what has happened within Armenia’s judiciary over the past three years, the acting premier noted that the authorities who came to power in 2018 have abandoned the policy of dictating the judiciary.
According to Nikol Pashinyan, at least very serious and profound psychological changes have taken place in Armenia. The acting PM drew the attention of those present to the fact that, in the end, the recent snap parliamentary elections, their content and results show that irreversible changes have taken place in the Armenian society, and the public administration system must be fully positioned according to those changes, recording that the greatest demand and requirement in the country has always been the full establishment of law and justice, the rule of law, and the inevitability of accountability and punishment. In this regard, according to Pashinyan, the prosecutor's office is of key importance, and there are all grounds to state that the prosecutor's office is able to fully fulfill this function in this new political situation.
Also, the acting PM awarded several employees of the prosecutor's office with medals, and submitted a petition to the President to grant the rank of State Counselor of the Third Class of Justice to two employees of the prosecutor's office.