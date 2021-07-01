Court hearing over case of Armenia 3rd President and company owner taking place

The court hearing over the case of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and owner of Flash company Barsegh Beglaryan continues today t Yerevan court of general jurisdiction.
Sergo Karapetyan and Samvel Galstyan, accused on trial under the case, died from the coronavirus. Presses report that Karapetyan’s testimony lies at the core of the charge, and he and Sargsyan had confronted each other.
By a court decision, criminal prosecution against Karapetyan and Galstyan is terminated.
According to the indictment, in the period between January 27 and February 7, 2013, Sergo Karapetyan, in a manner organized by Serzh Sargsyan, incited by Barsegh Beglaryan and with the support of Samvel Galstyan and Gevorg Harutyunyan, squandered a particularly large amount (AMD 489.160.310) of a subsidy that had been allocated from the reserve fund of the Government of Armenia for 15.391.765 liters of diesel fuel used during the implementation of state support programs.
Serzh Sargsyan is charged with embezzling or squandering particularly large amounts of money.