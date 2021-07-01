Total amount of US assistance to Armenia to increase by $12.94m

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the interim government of Armenia approved the draft presidential decree approving Amendment No. 10 to the Development Objective Cooperation Agreement—between Armenia and the US—for More Participatory, Effective and Accountable Governance.
Accordingly, the total amount of US assistance being provided to Armenia is increased by $12,940,000, bringing the total planned investment of USAID to $64,340,443 to continue the implementation of the programs under this agreement.
Also, the aforesaid amendment increases Armenia's respective contribution from $7,929,286 to $11,047,369.
In addition, this amendment envisages extending the implementation period of this agreement from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2025.