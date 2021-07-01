News
Azerbaijan declares impossibility of Armenia lawyers defending Armenian captives in Baku
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Baku has declared the impossibility of lawyers from Armenia defending the Armenian captives in Azerbaijan.

Turan news agency has looked into this matter.

Anar Bagirov, head of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan, told the agency that the association had not received such a petition.

"Obviously, this is populism. Lawyers review the law before making any assessments. I assure that the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, persons who make such statements, are well aware that according to Azerbaijani law, foreign lawyers are allowed to enter the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan only on the basis of mutual agreement and in accordance with international agreements to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a party, whereas the Republic of Armenia does not have such an agreement with the Republic of Azerbaijan," he said.
