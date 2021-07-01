News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar holding steady in Armenia
Dollar holding steady in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.84/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.02 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 587.62 (down by AMD 2.06), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 682.82 (down by AMD 4.24), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.80 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 410.74, AMD 28,107.48 and AMD 16,882.18, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos