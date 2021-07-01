Karabakh: Searches for remains of servicemen continue in southern direction not under Artsakh's control

Searches for the remains of Armenian servicemen who fell in the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] in 2020 and are deemed to be missing in action to this day, continued in a few southern directions of Nagorno-Karabakh that are now under Azerbaijani control.
As reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), an additional press release regarding the findings will be issued in the evening.
Based on the data provided on June 30, the remains of 1,588 servicemen have been removed during the searches conducted after the hostilities.