News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Karabakh: Searches for remains of servicemen continue in southern direction not under Artsakh's control
Karabakh: Searches for remains of servicemen continue in southern direction not under Artsakh's control
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Searches for the remains of Armenian servicemen who fell in the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] in 2020 and are deemed to be missing in action to this day, continued in a few southern directions of Nagorno-Karabakh that are now under Azerbaijani control.

As reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), an additional press release regarding the findings will be issued in the evening.

Based on the data provided on June 30, the remains of 1,588 servicemen have been removed during the searches conducted after the hostilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh State Minister: I also have questions regarding loss of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages
Beglaryan mentioned the...
 Azerbaijan declares impossibility of Armenia lawyers defending Armenian captives in Baku
Turan news agency has looked into this matter…
 Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan
Thirteen captives were charged…
 Armenia 2nd President: Some Armenians believe Pashinyan signed the November 9 statement because he was threatened
According to him, the statements about...
 Robert Kocharyan: Armenians won't have answers to questions about loss of Hadrut and Shushi and $5 bln deal
Due to the absence of answers to...
 Karabakh: Remains of 2 Armenian servicemen found in Hadrut, searches in Mataghis were fruitless
The searches in Mataghis were...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos