Armenia acting PM's ex-chief of staff to serve as Member of Parliament

Armenia acting minister: Two new electric trains to transport passengers to and from Yerevan and Gyumri soon

Body of 33-year-old man found hanged in Armenia's Lori Province

Karabakh State Minister: I also have questions regarding loss of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages

Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine hands copies of credentials to Ukrainian MFA leadership

Erdogan defends Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

Parliament of Morocco recognizes 'third sex'

11 apprehended during opening ceremony of Tbilisi Pride Week

Armenian analyst: Opposition could have won the elections, if it used the right technologies

Adam Schiff: We have been able to secure more than $52,000,000 in funding for Armenia and Artsakh

Court declares head of Armenia's Odzun village as victim under criminal case, there is no accused

Direct flights to and from Kazakhstan and Armenia restored

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more soldiers found in Hadrut, Varanda and Jrakan

Karabakh Security Council Secretary discusses issues related to water supply and power supply

Armenian analyst: Turkey wants to do everything possible to absorb Azerbaijani army, turn it into subdivision

'Armenia' bloc to apply to Constitutional Court with demand to annul results of elections in coming days

Catholicos Aram I meets with Pope Francis at Vatican

Independent MP sues Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker Lena Nazaryan for calling her 'an idiot'

Digest: US House calls for at least $50m aid to Armenia, New Jersey recognizes Artsakh independence

Did China's Ambassador to Azerbaijan talk about the "Zangezur corridor"?

Armenia 3rd President sends congratulatory message to China's Jinping

FM: Armenian statehood will become geopolitically disabled without Artsakh

Armenia fuel company owner Barsegh Beglaryan says he won't plead guilty and didn't incite anyone

Armenia 1st Military Unit participants in recent Artsakh war are solemnly demobilized (PHOTOS)

Armenia Environment Ministry: 1,650 structures being dismantled in lakeside zone of Lake Sevan

Armenia acting PM's ex-chief of staff to serve as Member of Parliament

Karabakh President makes new appointment

Karabakh: Searches for remains of servicemen continue in southern direction not under Artsakh's control

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan on criminal charge against him: The accusation is completely false

Google to change rules for finding information on web

Azerbaijan declares impossibility of Armenia lawyers defending Armenian captives in Baku

Armenia Parliament approves several amendments to existing laws

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Republican Party of Armenia vice-president summoned to Investigative Committee after returning from Brussels

Armenia acting PM attends meeting dedicated to 103rd anniversary of prosecutor's office

Karabakh State Minister: Artsakh is planning to build a few reservoirs

Karabakh State Minister: Artsakh should prepare for elections, but under one condition

Faction of Armenia acting PM's political party votes against the bill that it introduced

Armenia Special Investigation Service ex-chief's son, official Narek Shahinyan stabbed in Yerevan

Kuwait announces launch of its first own satellite on Falcon 9 launch vehicle

Total amount of US assistance to Armenia to increase by $12.94m

Armenia President sends congratulatory message to Canada PM

Armenia acting territorial administration and infrastructure minister on news about being appointed Deputy PM

Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan

Oil rises in price

Artsakh state minister believes Russian peacekeepers’ presence is not limited to 5 years

Additional opportunities created to organize protection of right to self-determination, says Karabakh state minister

Court hearing over case of Armenia 3rd President and company owner taking place

Artsakh state minister: Azerbaijan will no longer use Karmir Shuka-Shushi road soon

Armenia PM staff has new chief

Armenia becomes 2nd country after US to grant patent to computer programs

Armenia provides additional funding to Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh welcomes the recognition of Artsakh by New Jersey

Armenia acting economy minister: Twice as many agricultural products already exported as in 2019, 2020

Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Pashinyan: Armenia economic growth forecast for 2021 has risen from 3.2% to 6%

Armenia acting premier makes new appointment

126 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenian acting PM to Chinese President: Armenia is eager to further develop friendly relations with China

Pashinyan to Trudeau: Armenia-Canada cooperation has great potential for furtherance

Job search system within EEU, including Armenia, in operation as of today

House of Representatives members call for at least $50m in US aid to Armenia in fiscal year 2022

China will bash the heads of those who try to enslave it, says Xi Jinping

Newspaper: When will Armenia newly elected parliament convene first session?

Newspaper: Quite interesting developments taking place at departments of Armenia state

Newspaper: Armenia Judicial Department head included in criminal case

Israel asks Washington to put off reopening of US Consulate in Jerusalem

Armenia Health Ministry confirms Siberian ulcer diagnosis of 3 citizens

11-year-old Yerevan boy dies after being electrocuted on June 17

Karabakh President: There is no alternative to international recognition of Artsakh people's right to self-determination

France lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Turkey's Erdogan wants to control social networks

Armenia MOD Military Police chief undergoes surgery

Germany charges ex-leader of Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs for offending Jews and Armenians

New Jersey becomes 10th U.S. State to recognize Artsakh

U.S. law enforcement secretly solicits Microsoft customer data thousands of times a year

Armenia ruling party MP: There is still no decision on new foreign minister

Britain's chief constable warns of pedophiles rising dangers on social media

Lavrov says Erdogan's visit to Shushi was in the context of Ankara-Baku relations

Armenia acting PM receives US Ambassador

Appeal against Armenia court decision to remand Armen Charchyan inscribed to Judge Lusine Abgaryan