Armenia acting PM's ex-chief of staff to serve as Member of Parliament

Arsen Torosyan assumed the office of Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister in an extremely difficult period and performed his tasks with honor, and I must state that I am content with the work that he has done. This is what acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan state while introducing Arayik Harutyunyan as the new Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister during today’s government session.
“Like Mr. Torosyan, Mr. Harutyunyan is also a key representative of our political team, and after political discussions, and taking into consideration Mr. Torosyan’s wishes, we decided that Mr. Torosyan will continue his career in the National Assembly, that is, the legislature,” Pashinyan added.
Torosyan extended thanks to Pashinyan for trusting him to be the chief of staff, as well as for not rejecting his application to not continue his service as chief of staff and move to the National Assembly.