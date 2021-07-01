Armenia Environment Ministry: 1,650 structures being dismantled in lakeside zone of Lake Sevan

There are 1,650 structures that need to be dismantled in the lakeside zones of Lake Sevan. This is what Head of the Department for Specially Protected Areas of Nature and Biodiversity Policy at the Ministry of Environment of Armenia Voskehat Grigoryan told reporters today.
Grigoryan clarified that 8 structures were dismantled in 2019.
“Out of the 150 structures and buildings set to be dismantled in 2021, 30 have already been dismantled. The difficulties are linked to funding and legal issues,” Grigoryan admitted.