Armenia ex-President Sargsyan on criminal charge against him: The accusation is completely false

YEREVAN. – The prosecution in the criminal case against Armenia’s third president Serzh Sargsyan, Flash fuel company owner Barsegh Beglaryan, and Gevorg Harutyunyan—former Head of the Plant Breeding Department of the Ministry of Agriculture—on Thursday publicized, in the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan, the final part of the indictment.

The court then asked Sargsyan if he accepted the charge that has been , and the third president responded: “I listened to what the prosecutor read. The accusation is completely false, it was confirmed by the prosecutor's office within the framework of a political order."

And to the court’s clarifying question, that is, should they record that he does not plead guilty, Serzh Sargsyan said: "I'm not guilty."

According to the indictment of this criminal case, being organized by Sargsyan, pushed by Beglaryan, and assisted by former Deputy Minister of Agriculture Samvel Galstyan and Gevorg Harutyunyan, former Minister of Agriculture Sergo Karapetyan had squandered—from January 25 to February 7, 2013—AMD 489,160,310 of subsidy allocated from the government's reserve fund for the 15,391,765 liters of diesel fuel that was used during the implementation of state assistance programs.

Serzh Sargsyan has been charged under the Criminal Code article on large-scale embezzlement or squandering.

The third president, however, does not accept the charge against him. And his lawyer Amram Makinyan claims that the charge is concocted.

A signature bond not to leave Armenia has been enforced as a pretrial measure against both Serzh Sargsyan and Barsegh Beglaryan.

Sergo Karapetyan and Samvel Galstyan, have died from the coronavirus.

According to media reports, Karapetyan's testimony is at the basis of the charge. Also, he and ex-President Sargsyan had confronted each other along the lines of this criminal case.