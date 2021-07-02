News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
World Bank pledges $20bn in funding coronavirus vaccine purchases, deployment
World Bank pledges $20bn in funding coronavirus vaccine purchases, deployment
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

The World Bank (WB) has pledged to boost available funding for COVID-19 vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from a previous target of $12 billion, citing a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries, Reuters reported.

WB President David Malpass said the global development bank had already provided more than $4 billion to 51 developing countries for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, and would add billions for 25 more countries soon.

"Much more will follow in coming weeks," Malpass told reporters, noting that a total of 41 requests had been received from African countries, where less than half the population has been vaccinated.

In a joint statement, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Health Organization urged G20 countries to embrace vaccinated population targets of at least 40% by the end of 2021 and 60% by the first half of 2022.

They also urged the G20 major economies, whose finance leaders meet next week in Italy, to adopt the goal of sharing at least 1 billion vaccine doses with developing countries this year, and to increase financing and eliminate trade barriers in the vaccine supply chain.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,901 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 France lifts most COVID-19 restrictions
The authorities have moved on to the last stage of lifting restrictions...
 Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,898 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 World Bank raises its forecast for China's economic growth this year to 8.5%
The WB forecast was raised from an April report that said China and Vietnam...
 Abu Dhabi to use face scanners to detect COVID-19 infections
The technology can detect infections by measuring electromagnetic waves that change...
 Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,892 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos