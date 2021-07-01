Independent MP sues Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker Lena Nazaryan for calling her 'an idiot'

Independent MP Taguhi Tovmasyan, who left the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, has sued member of the My Step faction, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lena Nazaryan, as reported the Judicial Information System.
Tovmasyan demands that Lena Nazaryan be obliged to compensate for offending her and apologize publicly.
The lawsuit was filed on June 30 and has been inscribed to Judge Sergey Sahakyan, but the date of the court hearing hasn’t been set.
During a parliamentary session on June 3, Lena Nazaryan, who was moderating the session, didn’t switch off her microphone, after which everyone heard how she called Taguhi Tovmasyan ‘an idiot’.