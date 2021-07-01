Armenian analyst: Opposition could have won the elections, if it used the right technologies

The authorities, namely Nikol Pashinyan succeeded in organizing a vote of classes. This is what political analyst Argishti Kiviryan stated during today’s press conference.
Kiviryan touched upon the reason why the political opposition failed and Nikol Pashinyan won. “Today, poverty-stricken citizens represent the greatest layer of society, and it’s wrong to show up in white shirts, looking happy, wealthy and self-confident. Nikol Pashinyan succeeded in opposing this and garnered the votes of a tremendous percentage of voters. When 70-80% of the population is poverty-stricken, it is technologically wrong to show yourself like that. The opposition helped Nikol Pashinyan with that,” the analyst said, adding that if the opposition used the right technologies, it could have won the elections, especially since it has financial and media resources.
“Nikol Pashinyan didn’t win. It’s the opposition that was defeated,” he added.