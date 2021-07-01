Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 2 more soldiers found in Hadrut, Varanda and Jrakan

The remains of another two Armenian servicemen were found and removed after searches conducted in the southern regions (Hadrut, Varanda, Jrakan) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) today. This is what Head of the Public Relations Department of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“According to preliminary data, the servicemen are veterans of the hostilities and will be identified after forensic medicine expert examination.
Between November 13, 2020 and July 1, 2021, the remains of 1,590 veterans of hostilities and civilians have been removed from the lost territories of Artsakh.”