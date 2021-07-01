Armenian analyst: Turkey wants to do everything possible to absorb Azerbaijani army, turn it into subdivision

Turkey wants to do everything it can to absorb the Azerbaijani army and turn it into one of its subdivisions. Political analyst Argishti Kiviryan said this during today’s press conference.
“The Azerbaijani army is being absorbed during the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises so that the General Staff of the Turkish army can easily manage the Azerbaijani army. In its turn, Azerbaijan is trying to establish an army that will be the most combat-ready in the South Caucasus, and it actually is. Azerbaijan has become the hegemon of the South Caucasus with its army and economy, and it is declaring more and more ambitions. Today, Azerbaijan is trying to lead an aggressive policy in a few regions. The country has populations of nearly 400,000 Azerbaijanis in Dagestan and Georgia, as well as a tremendous population in northern Iran,” he said.
The analyst noted that there will come a time when Iran, Russia and China will really regret that they let the Armenians be defeated in this war [in Nagorno-Karabakh] since the defeat of the Armenians has really excited Turkic-speaking nations, and the target is not only the Armenians, but may also be Iran and Russia.