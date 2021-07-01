Court declares head of Armenia's Odzun village as victim under criminal case, there is no accused

Head of Odzun village Arsen Titanyan has been declared a victim under the criminal case launched in regard to the brawl with Titanyan at the regional governor’s office of Lori Province. This is what the Special Investigation Service of Armenia reported in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s inquiry.
The Special Investigation Service also reported that there is nobody involved as a accused at this moment and that the preliminary investigation continues.
‘Armenia’ bloc had received an alarm according to which the authorities are urging the heads of communities who supported ‘Armenia’ bloc during the snap parliamentary elections to voluntarily resign and are threatening them. The governor of Lori Province demanded the resignation of head of Odzun village Arsen Titanyan, and when he refused to fulfill the regional governor’s demand, he was beaten in the building of the regional governor’s office.