'Armenia' bloc to apply to Constitutional Court with demand to annul results of elections in coming days

In the next few days, ‘Armenia’ bloc will apply to the Constitutional Court of Armenia with the demand to annul the results of the elections held on June 20. This is stated in the press release issued by ‘Armenia’ bloc, which won seats in parliament following the June 20 snap parliamentary elections. The statement also states the following:
“The bloc garnered nearly 300,000 votes and will definitely stand up for those votes and won’t betray its voters. Our struggle will continue.
The permissiveness of these authorities needs to be restricted. We need to prove that these authorities represent the most corrupt government in Armenia.”