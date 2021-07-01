News
11 apprehended during opening ceremony of Tbilisi Pride Week
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Several dozens of people got into a brawl at the ceremony marking the launch of Tbilisi Pride Week in Tbilisi (the event is devoted to protection of the rights of the LGBTQ community).

The Tbilisi Pride organization is preparing to launch the week-long events with a film screening, but was attacked while preparing for the event. “First, they tried to shut down the road for the event organizers and threw eggs and bottles at the organizers’ cars. The police who were trying to ensure the representatives’ safety were also hit. Eleven people were apprehended after the attackers showed aggression towards the police,” Novosti-Gruzia reported.

Additional police troops arrived at the scene.
