Direct flights to and from Kazakhstan and Armenia restored

The direct flights to and from Kazakhstan and Armenia have been officially restored. From now on, citizens of Armenia can enter the territory of Kazakhstan without submitting a grounded document. This is what the Embassy of Armenia in Kazakhstan reported, adding the following:
“Today only the flights to and from Aktau and Yerevan are still active.
According to preliminary information, the flights to and from Nur-Sultan and Yerevan will be launched soon, if there is a necessary number of passengers.
The Embassy also reports that regular flights were temporarily terminated starting from January 21, 2020 due to technical difficulties and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”