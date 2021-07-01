News
Direct flights to and from Kazakhstan and Armenia restored
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The direct flights to and from Kazakhstan and Armenia have been officially restored. From now on, citizens of Armenia can enter the territory of Kazakhstan without submitting a grounded document. This is what the Embassy of Armenia in Kazakhstan reported, adding the following:

“Today only the flights to and from Aktau and Yerevan are still active.

According to preliminary information, the flights to and from Nur-Sultan and Yerevan will be launched soon, if there is a necessary number of passengers.

The Embassy also reports that regular flights were temporarily terminated starting from January 21, 2020 due to technical difficulties and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
