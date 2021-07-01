Body of 33-year-old man found hanged in Armenia's Lori Province

Today at around 11:50 am the center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received an alarm according to which there was a body of a citizen hanged from a tree in the vicinity of the third curve of Pushkin Mountain Pass in Lori Province, shamshyan.com reported.
Police and investigators identified the body and reported that the deceased was 33-year-old Gevorg Manukyan.
The investigators of Stepanavan are preparing a report, and one of them has designated a forensic medicine expert examination.