News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.84
EUR
587.62
RUB
6.8
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Body of 33-year-old man found hanged in Armenia's Lori Province
Body of 33-year-old man found hanged in Armenia's Lori Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at around 11:50 am the center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received an alarm according to which there was a body of a citizen hanged from a tree in the vicinity of the third curve of Pushkin Mountain Pass in Lori Province, shamshyan.com reported.

Police and investigators identified the body and reported that the deceased was 33-year-old Gevorg Manukyan.

The investigators of Stepanavan are preparing a report, and one of them has designated a forensic medicine expert examination.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
11-year-old Yerevan boy dies after being electrocuted on June 17
As Shamshyan.com reported earlier...
 Yerevan pedestrian run over twice, dies after failing to regain consciousness
The pedestrian was transferred to...
 Opel and Renault collide front-to-front in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province, 2 dead, 4 injured
By the assignment of an investigator...
 33-year-old Armenia man found hanged in trailer, hands tied behind back with same rope
A forensic medical expert examination has been...
 MOD: Armenia army did not fire single shot at Azerbaijan positions
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan once again disseminates disinformation…
 Man jumps from plane after attempting to enter cockpit
At Los Angeles International Airport…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos