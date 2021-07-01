Armenia Ambassador to Ukraine hands copies of credentials to Ukrainian MFA leadership

Newly appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan today had a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to hand the copies of his credentials. This is what the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine reported, adding the following:
“First, Ambassador Karapetyan handed the copies of his credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasil Bodnar. The protocol meeting was followed by a thorough discussion on several issues of joint interest in regard to Armenian-Ukrainian relations.
The parties said they are persistent to organize cooperation as effectively as possible in order to deepen the relations between the two countries with the current agenda.
Afterwards, Ambassador Karapetyan had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. Greeting the newly appointed Ambassador, the minister expressed willingness to contribute to the development of relations with Armenia in all sectors, congratulated Karapetyan on Civil Contract Party’s convincing victory in the parliamentary elections and expressed confidence that Armenia will continue the democratic reforms.”