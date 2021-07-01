Armenia acting minister: Two new electric trains to transport passengers to and from Yerevan and Gyumri soon

Another two new electric trains will transport passengers to and from Yerevan and Gyumri. This is what acting Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“The new rolling stock will be supplied to Armenia in early August. Another electric train will be supplied in 2022.
I would like to remind that, within the scope of the cooperation between the Government of Armenia and South Caucasus Railways and the contract signed between South Caucasus Railways and Transmashkholding shareholding company, 27 passenger wagons were supplied to Armenia last month for international passenger transport between Armenia and Georgia.”