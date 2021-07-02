Armenia Ombudsman calls on Artsakh-Armenians to remove or block phone numbers, personal data on social networks

To disallow the dissemination of the Azerbaijani authorities’ new acts for causing panic, I call on Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to remove or block phone numbers, addresses and other personal data on social networks. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“I urge the Armenians of Artsakh to not answer any suspicious phone call via social networks.

The Azerbaijani authorities have started committing new acts to terrorize the peaceful population of Artsakh and cause panic.

I came to this conclusion based on the recent statements of the Human Rights Defender and law-enforcement authorities of Artsakh, as well as the studies and alarms of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia.

In particular, the Azerbaijanis call people living in Artsakh with their phones and offer to purchase their apartments and stores. They also obtain personal data from the social network pages. Moreover, there are active pages on Facebook that are also aimed at exerting psychological pressure on people living in Artsakh.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia is calling the international community’s attention to this new dangerous policy of the Azerbaijani government.

It’s clear to the Human Rights Defender that this is part of the policy of ethnic cleansing against the Armenians living in Artsakh and is a manifestation of the Azerbaijani authorities’ genocidal policy against the population of Artsakh.

This information will be sent to international bodies along with the statement made by Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham G. Stepanyan.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia is in contact and cooperates with his counterpart in Artsakh on a daily basis, and all data and reports are thoroughly studied.”