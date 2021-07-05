News
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank invites expression of interest for open tender for its headquarters
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank invites expression of interest for open tender for its headquarters
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) invites the expression of interest for participation to an open tender for the purchase of an office building for its headquarters, located in Thessaloniki, Greece. This is stated in the invitation to a tender for the purchase of an office building for the headquarters of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank. The invitation also reads as follows:

The minimum required size and specific location of this building, as well as instructions to prospective tenderers on how to express their interest to the BSTDB, are outlined in https://www.bstdb.org/work-with-us/corporate-procurement.

The deadline for submission of this expression of interest is 18 August 2021, while the deadline for submission of the subsequent tenders is 13 September 2021, at 17:00 hrs., Thessaloniki time.

Further information and clarifications may be requested by email at [email protected]
