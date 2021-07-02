News
Friday
July 02
Newspaper: Why Armenia ex-President Sargsyan calls 7 "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidates to him?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday evening, [third President] Serzh Sargsyan invited the 7 "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidates that have passed to the parliament to discuss their things to do and tactics before going to the NA [(National Assembly)].

The ["I Have Honor" bloc electoral list] top seven looks like this: Artur Vanetsyan, Taron Margaryan, Anna Mkrtchyan, Ishkhan Zakaryan, Hayk Mamijanyan, Taguhi Tovmasyan, and Tigran Abrahamyan.

The meeting was scheduled late in the evening.
