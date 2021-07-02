YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday evening, [third President] Serzh Sargsyan invited the 7 "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidates that have passed to the parliament to discuss their things to do and tactics before going to the NA [(National Assembly)].
The ["I Have Honor" bloc electoral list] top seven looks like this: Artur Vanetsyan, Taron Margaryan, Anna Mkrtchyan, Ishkhan Zakaryan, Hayk Mamijanyan, Taguhi Tovmasyan, and Tigran Abrahamyan.
The meeting was scheduled late in the evening.