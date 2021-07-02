Newspaper: Armenia Investigative Committee dismissals have interesting backstory

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Zhoghovurd daily was informed that the dismissals in the RA Investigative Committee have an interesting backstory.
In particular, the investigators and the heads of the departments were called in advance by their superiors and were said that they should be ready, as unpredictable events and dismissals are expected.
The thing is that the process was secret, and those dismissed did not know for sure that they would be the ones to be dismissed.
Moreover, the dismissed officials are people who have investigated contentious cases, who have provided services, thought they would make progress [in their profession], but have become unemployed.