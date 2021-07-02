US worries China is building over 100 new ICBM silos

The United States expressed concern over reports that China is building more than 100 new ICBM silos.
The Washington Post, citing a study of commercial satellite imagery, reported that mines are being built in the desert near the northwestern city of Humen.
The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey said the 119 construction sites in Gansu province are similar to existing Chinese nuclear-armed ballistic missile launchers.
According to Ned Price, it is fair to say that these publications and other events suggest that China's nuclear arsenal will grow faster and to a higher level than may have been previously expected,