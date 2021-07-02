News
Macron warns of American-style culture dangers
Macron warns of American-style culture dangers
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President Emmanuel Macron has warned of the dangers of an American-style culture in France, saying the country's debate is becoming increasingly race-fixated.

The French president said creeping racial and identity politics risked breaking the foundations of French society. 

Macron noted that their society is becoming more and more obsessed with race, Elle reported.

In particular, he noted intersectionality, a concept popular in American academia that views discrimination and poverty through social categories such as race and gender.
