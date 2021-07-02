News
Seven villagers with symptoms of anthrax are hospitalized in Gyumri
Seven villagers with symptoms of anthrax are hospitalized in Gyumri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Seven people with anthrax symptoms were taken to Gyumri Infectious Diseases Hospital in Shirak Province of Armenia, Armenpress reported.

The suspicions about the symptoms of anthrax emerged Wednesday in Isahakyan village—of Shirak Province—whose prefect, Artavazd Arsenyan, informed that six large and as many small cattle had died in the village.

"Seven residents of the village have been hospitalized in Gyumri Infectious Diseases Hospital. The whole [cattle] herd has been vaccinated again against anthrax. There are no new cases at the moment," Arsenyan said, adding that although they have not yet received an official laboratory test result document confirming anthrax, the symptoms of those hospitalized and the death of those animals attest to that. "They are in normal condition at the moment," Artavazd Arsenyan added.

Those hospitalized are the villagers who had slaughtered the aforesaid animals and processed their meat.
Հայերեն
