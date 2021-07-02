News
News
Ombudsman informs CoE Commissioner for Human Rights on urgency of Armenian captives’ return from Azerbaijan
Ombudsman informs CoE Commissioner for Human Rights on urgency of Armenian captives’ return from Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, met with the Council of Europe (CoE) Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, in Strasbourg, France, the ombudsman's office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armenia’s ombudsman informed the CoE commissioner about the urgency of the Armenian captives’ immediate return from Azerbaijan, presenting facts that Azerbaijan is holding these captives in gross violation of the requirements of international human rights.

Also, Tatoyan presented the Azerbaijani soldiers’ gross violations of the rights of the border residents of Armenia, and the results of the fact-finding work that was carried out in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia.
Հայերեն and Русский
