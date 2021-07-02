Over 100 organizations urges Biden to stop using drones

A group of human rights, religious and other civil society organizations from the United States and around the world has called on President Joe Biden to stop strikes outside recognized war zones and drone attacks that he has authorized in recent days.
The 113 organizations that signed the letter to Biden claim that such attacks are illegal and represent the centerpiece of the endless wars waged by the US, Voice of America reports.
The signatories said the attacks caused massive damage to Muslim and ethnic communities in many regions of the world.
Organizations believe that in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, it is time to blaze a new path that promotes and respects collective human security.
Biden, like other recent US presidents, favors the use of drones, in part because they limit the likelihood of casualties among US military personnel.