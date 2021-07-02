News
July in Armenia will be as hot as in June, says chief meteorologist
July in Armenia will be as hot as in June, says chief meteorologist
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


July will be as hot in Armenia as in June. The chief meteorologist of the country, Gagik Surenyan, said this at a press conference on Friday.

In his words, the average monthly air temperature in Armenia will exceed the norm by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in July. "Hot air masses are expected to penetrate from Iraq on July 3-4. The air temperature in Yerevan, Ararat and Syunik valleys will rise sharply and will be recorded at the level of 40 to 41 degrees [Celsius]. But from July 6, the heat will subside and the air temperature will drop all the way to 35 to 36 degrees [Celsius]," Surenyan noted.

Also, he informed that on some days the air temperature will rise and reach 40 to 41 degrees Celsius in the valleys of Armenia, particularly in Ararat Province and the capital Yerevan.

However, on some days, cold air masses are expected to penetrate from the Black Sea, and this will lead to relative cooling.

Moreover, as per Gagik Surenyan, there will be rain from time to time, but the amount of this precipitation will remain within the norm. "As a rule, this norm is low in July—one heavy rain," added the chief meteorologist of Armenia.
