Turkey reaches no agreement on Kabul airport issue
Turkey reaches no agreement on Kabul airport issue
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Talks on a proposal by Turkey to operate and secure a key international airport in Afghanistan are ongoing, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar noted, adding that Ankara is discussing the plan with several countries.

According to him, there must be some political decisions in the United Nations and NATO, and an agreement must be reached with the Afghan government, Reuters reported.

Turkey is counting on political, financial, and logistical support from various countries, he added.

He said that the final decision has not yet been made, but negotiations with the United States continue, and the plan will be implemented after the approval of the Turkish President.

Earlier, Turkey offered to ensure the security of the Kabul international airport named after Hamid Karzai after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Turkey has over 500 troops in Afghanistan. Akar earlier said that Turkey has no plans to introduce additional troops.

Without a separate airport agreement, ongoing operations must be supported through the NATO Resolute Support mission. Until an agreement is reached, it is not clear whether the US and NATO will be able to declare their military mission in Afghanistan completed.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
