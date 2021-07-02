China ambassador to Armenia: We are waiting with pain in our hearts for return of captives

YEREVAN. – We are following the information. The Ambassador of China to Armenia, Fan Yong, told this to reporters Friday, when asked about the Armenian captives being held in Azerbaijan.
"We [China] can do everything depending on us to resolve the problem. However, this problem has arisen between the two countries, and we are waiting with pain in our hearts for the return of the captives. One of the objectives of our activities is to prevent such actions. We hope that there will be no more cases of captivity," the Chinese envoy added.
And referring to Azerbaijani troops’ incursion into the territory of Armenia, the ambassador emphasized: "The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already made a statement on this issue. We [China] are trying to establish peaceful relations between the two countries through negotiations."