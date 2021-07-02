News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
China ambassador to Armenia: We are waiting with pain in our hearts for return of captives
China ambassador to Armenia: We are waiting with pain in our hearts for return of captives
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We are following the information. The Ambassador of China to Armenia, Fan Yong, told this to reporters Friday, when asked about the Armenian captives being held in Azerbaijan.

"We [China] can do everything depending on us to resolve the problem. However, this problem has arisen between the two countries, and we are waiting with pain in our hearts for the return of the captives. One of the objectives of our activities is to prevent such actions. We hope that there will be no more cases of captivity," the Chinese envoy added.

And referring to Azerbaijani troops’ incursion into the territory of Armenia, the ambassador emphasized: "The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already made a statement on this issue. We [China] are trying to establish peaceful relations between the two countries through negotiations."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian captives’ 'trials' continue in Azerbaijan
In the capital Baku…
 Ombudsman informs CoE Commissioner for Human Rights on urgency of Armenian captives’ return from Azerbaijan
Arman Tatoyan met with Dunja Mijatovic, in Strasbourg, France…
 Karabakh State Minister: I also have questions regarding loss of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages
Beglaryan mentioned the...
 Karabakh: Searches for remains of servicemen continue in southern direction not under Artsakh's control
Based on the data provided on...
 Azerbaijan declares impossibility of Armenia lawyers defending Armenian captives in Baku
Turan news agency has looked into this matter…
 Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan
Thirteen captives were charged…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos