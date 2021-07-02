Fan Yong: We work to draw Chinese investors to Armenia

YEREVAN. – We are working to draw Chinese investors in Armenia. The Ambassador of China to Armenia, Fan Yong, told this to reporters Friday.
"Currently, we are discussing cooperation in various domains. We are working to increase the flow of tourists from China to Armenia, we hope for the activeness of Armenian businesses in the Chinese market. Chinese people like Armenian products very much," he added.
In the envoy’s words, many initiatives were planned between the two countries, but due to the developments in the last two years [i.e., the coronavirus pandemic and military aggression of Azerbaijan], these initiatives could not be fully implemented.
"The Prime Minister [i.e., Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan], President, and other high-ranking officials of Armenia have expressed readiness to continue cooperation with us," the Chinese said.
Fan recalled that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and China will be marked next year, and during these years, the two countries have supported and helped each other.
"Friendly relations have been established between Armenia and China, the level of cooperation is high. The $200,000 trade at the beginning of the establishment of diplomatic relations approached $1 billion last year. For us [China], the goal of cooperation with a friendly country is to raise the living standards and promote the development of the country's population. We are ready to share our development track-record with Armenia. We know that the people of Armenia are in a difficult situation at the moment. We hope that ways will be found to get out of this situation," the Chinese ambassador concluded.