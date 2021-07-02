News
Body implementing proceedings completes case of Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan, sends it to court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Today at 3 pm, the end of the preliminary investigation into the case of Armen Charchyan [Director of Izmirlian Medical Center, professor] will be announced, meaning the body implementing proceedings has decided to complete the case and send it to the court. This is what advocate Erik Aleksanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“We believe that, in such conditions, it’s clear that there can’t be any other talk about the existence of a ground for arrest that will obstruct investigation (even though there was never any ground) since, according to the body implementing proceedings, all the necessary actions have been performed; in particular, all the witnesses have been interviewed. Consequently, simple logic reminds us that there is no ground for influencing the witnesses at all. At least in the context of this issue, Armen Charchyan can’t continue to be under arrest.”

Charchyan is charged with giving, receiving a bribe to and from voters, violating the ban on charity during elections or obstructing exercise of the free will of voters.

Charchyan doesn’t accept the charge brought against him.

According to an investigator of the Special Investigation Service, if Charchyan stays in liberty, he will hide from the body implementing proceedings and will obstruct investigation into the case.

The court had declared Charchyan’s detention as unlawful. After he was released, he touched upon the criminal case and insisted that it is ‘a phony case’.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
