Russia FM says there is significant progress in talks over Iran's nuclear deal

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says significant progress has been made in the talks over Iran’s nuclear deal, TASS reported.
According to Lavrov, not everything has been agreed upon.
“If we’re talking about what is disturbing us from reaching an agreement, the important thing is that if the US has unilaterally withdrawn from the agreement and violated the United Nations Security Council’s resolution, the return of the US to the deal implies full resumption of fulfilment of all the commitments and without conditions,” Lavrov said.