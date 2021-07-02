News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Russia FM says there is significant progress in talks over Iran's nuclear deal
Russia FM says there is significant progress in talks over Iran's nuclear deal
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says significant progress has been made in the talks over Iran’s nuclear deal, TASS reported.

According to Lavrov, not everything has been agreed upon.

“If we’re talking about what is disturbing us from reaching an agreement, the important thing is that if the US has unilaterally withdrawn from the agreement and violated the United Nations Security Council’s resolution, the return of the US to the deal implies full resumption of fulfilment of all the commitments and without conditions,” Lavrov said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN Secretary General says relations between great powers are disorganized as never before
According to the secretary-general, this gives the middle powers a wider room for maneuver...
 UN says economic losses due to recession in tourism sector in 2021 could reach $ 2.4 trillion
A revival in international tourism is expected in the second half of this year...
 Russia's Lavrov discusses return of refugees to Karabakh with UN High Commissioner for Refugees
As reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of...
 Amnesty International: Israeli police use disproportionate force against Palestinian protesters
The Israeli police have committed a range of violations against Palestinians in Israel...
 UN Secretary General calls for wealth tax
Guterres added that as a result of the pandemic...
 Russia FM to discuss Karabakh situation with UN High Commissioner for Refugees
“It is planned to discuss a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos