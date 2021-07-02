Armenia acting justice minister receives Kazakhstan Ambassador

Acting Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev and employees of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia.
Badasyan welcomed the Ambassador to the Ministry of Justice and expressed willingness to develop cooperation. The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the acting minister for the cordial reception and congratulated all citizens of Armenia on the successful holding the snap parliamentary elections, the international recognition of their results and the convincing victory.
Ambassador Imanbayev also transmitted the warm greetings of Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Marat Beketayev and expressed willingness to deepen the cooperation between the two ministries.